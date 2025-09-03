PoliticusUSA is real independent news that speaks out for democracy. You can join us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump has one philosophy as president, and that is the president has unlimited power that allows the Executive Branch to do whatever it wants. Trump and his administration don’t acknowledge the limits of power, and their motto is act first, get sued later.

This reckless philosophy continues to lead to illegal actions. Because what Trump and his administration are doing in many cases is illegal, it would be foolish for any company, organization, or academic institution to either bribe Trump or pay his extortion demands.

Harvard University stood up to Trump and took him to court over the administration’s freeze of $200 billion in funds to the university, and today, Harvard won.

Video clip of Mary McCord and Mark Elias on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

McCord said, “They won here and it appears they won pretty big. Just like the law firms who challenged the blacklisting. They won and they won big. And it just shows there is real power to standing up against unconstitutional actions and actions that violate congressional statutes. That's what we should be doing, and that's what lots of people are doing and lots of people who are doing it are winning. Mark Elias, I would say all of the people that are doing it are winning.”

