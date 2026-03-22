America has had its share of bad wartime presidents. For every FDR in World War II, there has been an LBJ in Vietnam or a George W. Bush in Iraq. Just examining the television age, the bad war presidents have outnumbered the good.

However, never in the history of the United States has a president started a war and been so inept that he gave billions of dollars to the country he is currently at war with.

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That’s what Donald Trump is poised to do for the Iranian regime.

Sen. Chris Murphy talked about the rudderless lunancy of the Iran war on NBC’s Meet The Press:

But the administration has already said their goal is not regime change. They are perfectly satisfied to leave in charge of Iran a regime that is going to be worse for American interests than the previous regime. What we know is that the minute we stop bombing, this new regime is going to start rebuilding their missile capacity and their drone capacity. The estimates are that it’ll only take them a handful of months to reconstitute that threat.

So what did we get at the end of this war?

We’re going to waste billions of dollars. We’re going to get dozens if not hundreds of Americans killed. We’re going to start new conflicts in the region. And when it’s all said and done, a more provocative regime is going to be in charge with the same military capacities? This is nonsensical. This is what happens when you put real estate developers and talk show hosts in charge of American national security.

This is nonsense and incredibly inept, as Murphy went on to point out.