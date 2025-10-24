The man who attempted to stage a coup to stay in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election is back in the White House, and he never misses an opportunity to falsely declare that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Donald Trump is an anti-democratic president. Donald Trump is also terrified that he is going to lose the 2026 election, and much of his power if the Republican House and Senate majorities are kicked to the curb by the voters.

PoliticusUSA is 100% and will never bend the knee to anyone. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Many have suggested that the real reason why Trump is deploying ICE and the National Guard to cities with large numbers of Democratic voters is that he is setting the stage to do the same during the 2026 midterm election to scare voters away from the polls.

Trump has a chance to do a dry run at voter intimidation in 2025, and he is taking advantage of it.