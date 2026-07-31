The Trump presidency isn’t about making America great. The real point of Donald Trump’s second administration is to make the president as much money as possible by abusing the office of the presidency.

At least some of Trump’s other scams, such as the no-bid government contracts to his kids, pump-and-dump meme coins, constant self-dealing, and the accepting of gifts from foreign countries, at least tried to maintain a minimum of pretense that they were not undertaken for corrupt self-enrichment purposes, but Trump’s latest scheme is the open selling of insider access to his administration.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts can shift the stock market and prediction markets. Trump has been accused, going back to his first administration, of using his social media posts to manipulate the markets.

Now, Trump is turning his market manipulation for personal gain into a subscription service for insider trading.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats, led by Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) have taken notice of Trump’s scheme and have launched an investigation.

Trump is going to sell early access to his posts to hedge fund managers and traders for $100,000 a month.

Rep. Raskin wrote to the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp notifying him of the investigation.