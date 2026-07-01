When Donald Trump decided to hijack the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, there was a strong possibility that things could go completely off the rails and very wrong.

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The entire Trump second administration could be described as routine things going off the rails and very wrong, so why should the 4th of July festivities be any different?

Donald Trump keeps making himself the center of attention at every opportunity, while completely oblivious to the fact that he is the least popular president in polling history, and maybe the least popular president in American history.

Unlike other presidents, Trump has never had a honeymoon period or a time of popular approval. Trump has always been divisive and unpopular, so when the most unpopular president decided to sabotage years of bipartisan planning for the 250th anniversary, you didn’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind was blowing.

Trump’s Great American State Fair has been a disaster from the start. Trump made himself the star of the\ opening night after all the music acts dropped out, and his rally was sparsely attended. Fox News has been broadcasting from the Fair and claiming that there are big crowds of people there, when the network's own cameras show that it is empty, and now, with record-setting heat in Washington, D.C., the Trump administration is worried that no one is going to show up for his 4th of July speech.