Trump’s Inaugural Address Was A Disaster For America

The quick summary of Trump’s inaugural address is that he thinks he was saved by God, as his speech was full of egomaniacal ranting at a very low energy level and promises of lots of executive orders, many of which are likely illegal, along with policies that will harm the American people.

This is the part of the speech that stood out:

Our nation's glorious destiny will no longer be denied, and we will immediately restore the integrity, competency, and loyalty of America's government. Over the past eight years, I have been tested and challenged more than any president in our 250 year history, and I've learned a lot along the way.

The journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you. Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom, and indeed, to take my life. Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear. But I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason.

I was saved by God to make America great again.

That is why each day under our administration of American patriots, we will be working to meet every crisis with dignity and power and strength. We will move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety, and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color. And creed for American Citizens.

January 20th, 2025 is Liberation Day.

It is my hope that our recent presidential election will be remembered as the greatest and most consequential election in the history of our country. As our victory showed, the entire nation is rapidly unifying behind our agenda with dramatic increases in support from virtually every element of our society.

Young and old, men and women, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, urban, suburban, rural. And very importantly, we had a powerful win in all seven swing states and the popular vote. We won by millions of people

to the black and Hispanic communities. I want to thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love and trust that you have shown me with your vote. We set records and I will not forget it. I've heard your voices in the campaign, and I look forward to working with you in the years to come. Today is Martin Luther King Day, and his honor, this will be a great honor, but in his honor, we will strive together to make his dream a reality.

We will make his dream come true.

National Unity is now returning to America. And confidence and pride is soaring like never before. In everything we do, my administration will be inspired by a strong pursuit of excellence and unrelenting success. We will not forget our country, we will not forget our Constitution, and we will not forget our God.

Video:

The rest of the speech was highlighted by Trump’s promise to declare two national emergencies. One for the border and one for energy, so that he can back the fossil fuel industry that gave him millions in dark money for his campaign.

Trump’s speech was a mix of campaign promises about things that aren’t happening like cars will be made in America again and his plan for tariffs.

This Speech Was About Harming America With Bad And Outdated Policies