In 1988, Democrats were worried that, if Michael Dukakis were doing well, Ronald Reagan would not leave the White House if Democrats won the presidency. In 2000, paranoid Republicans claimed that Bill Clinton was going to stay in the White House and not leave when his term ended in January 2001.

The same rumors resurfaced in 2008, and Democrats worried that George W. Bush would remain in office and not step down after Obama won. In 2016, Republicans were worried that Obama would stay in the White House forever.

The opposition party is always worried that even if they win the next presidential election, the current president won’t leave.

In the case of Donald Trump, he did try to overturn the 2020 election that he lost, so when Trump starts talking about not leaving the White House after his term is up, his threats have more concern behind them than previous partisan rumors.

The reality is that Donald Trump is showing significant signs of decline and age. He will be lucky to still be upright and breathing when his current term ends, much less sticking around for an illegal third term.

It turns out that Trump is bringing up the talk of a third term for a reason, and it is not because he wants to stay in the White House.

