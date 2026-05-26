Doesn’t every president endlessly ramble about ballrooms in between falling asleep in public?

That’s what Donald Trump wants the American people to believe.

A president who has never released his full medical records or even disclosed the reason for many of his visits to see doctors posted on his social media platform:

Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House.

The media assumed, because the White House allowed them to do so, that Trump was going in for his annual physical, but according to Trump, he is apparently having physicals every six months, and that is not the norm for fit and healthy presidents.

Since the 25th Amendment was ratified in 1967, presidents have undergone an annual physical and been declared to be fit for duty. Some of these announcements of fitness have been dubious, as it is hard to believe that Ronald Reagan, during his second term in office, was “fit for duty.”

Then there is Donald Trump, who exists in his own special category. Not since 1967 has a president hidden so much about his health as Donald Trump.

As president, Trump has been screened for dementia three more times than anyone else who has held the office before him. (No other president has been screened for dementia.)