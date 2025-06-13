PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by our readers. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Netanyahu has been planning to use the Israeli military to strike Iran’s nuclear program for several US presidential administrations. When Netanyahu told his friend Donald Trump that he planned to attack Iran, Trump asked him not to do so because the US is trying to reach a nuclear deal with the Iranians.

Unless previous presidents, Netanyahu has so little respect for Trump that he ignored the current president and launched the attack anyway.

Iran retaliated.

Iran’s UN Ambassador said that the Israeli attack killed 78 people and wounded 320. Israel reported that Iran’s missile attack on its country wounded 34 people.

The White House released a picture of Trump in the West Wing, and it was not reassuring:

Trump looks stunned. Maybe Trump is confused, or doesn’t know where he is?

Trump isn’t in the Situation Room getting the latest updates or trying to ease escalating tensions. Nope, the reportedly declining president looks like he may have wandered into the wrong room.

The United States did have a president who had a firm grasp on foreign policy, but the mainstream media decided that Joe Biden was too old and the country would be better off if he were replaced by a guy who looks like a stunned corpse being held up by a doorway.

The Trump administration said that it helped Israel shoot down some of the Iranian missiles that were fired at it.

A strong president wouldn’t be standing around looking stunned while the Middle East is on fire. A strong president wouldn’t be ignored by a supposed ally. A strong president wouldn’t need to waste millions of dollars on a military parade to celebrate his birthday.

The Middle East is burning, and all declining Trump can do is stand and watch.

