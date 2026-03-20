The cost of a gallon of gas is now $3.91. Near the end of Joe Biden’s presidency in December 2024, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $2.98. Gas prices have gone up nearly a dollar per gallon with Donald Trump back in the White House, but to hear Donald Trump tell it, the rising prices are no problem.

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Trump claimed that he didn’t want a ceasefire in the Iran war:

Well, look, we can have dialogue, but we don’t. I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You know, you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side.

They don’t have a navy, they don’t have an air force. They don’t have any equipment to, they don’t have any spotters. They don’t have anti-aircraft. They don’t have radar, and their leaders have all been killed at every level. Uh, we’re not looking to do that.

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If anyone was thinking that the high gas prices might get Trump to rethink his war and change course, think again.

Trump really does believe that he is obliterating Iran, which is an interesting choice of words because this is the president who told the American people that he “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program last year, which is the same nuclear program that, according to his own administration, was weeks away from having a nuclear weapon.

Donald Trump isn’t looking to provide the American people relief on gas prices.

In fact, the president is acting as if the increase in gas prices is good news.