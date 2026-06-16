Trump wants to go down in history as one of the great US presidents, but what is unfolding is one of the biggest presidential trainwrecks in American history. Through a series of bad policy decisions, Donald J. Trump has wrecked the economy. Corruption in this administration is approaching levels that haven’t been seen in the country since the 19th Century.

The president started a war with Iran, which he lost, and negotiated a ceasefire extension that he will not let Congress or the American people view.

PoliticusUSA is independent news and opinion delivered directly to you. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

A leaked version of the ceasefire extension (memorandum of understanding) was published by Saudi Arabian media, and if this is what the Trump administration agreed to, it is a total defeat for the United States.

Let’s begin with money. The Iranian regime, which Trump failed to change, is about to get a lot of it.

Here are points 6 and 7 of the memorandum of understanding:

6. The United States undertakes, together with its regional partners, to create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, While ensuring financing of at least $300 billion. The implementation mechanism of this plan, as part of the final agreement, will be formulated within 60 days.

7. The United States commits to ending, on a schedule to be agreed upon as part of the final agreement, all types of sanctions currently facing the Islamic Republic of Iran, including resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, both primary and secondary.

Iran gets $300 billion, and the lifting of sanctions. That’s really bad, but Trump wasn’t done giving away cash.