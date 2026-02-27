Senate Republicans, including Sen. John Thune’s super PAC, are heavily backing incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in his reelection primary against state AG Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Polls show that Cornyn does the best of the three Republicans against either candidate in the Democratic Senate primary state Sen. James Talarico or Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Cornyn is the best chance that Republicans have of keeping the seat in red Texas where Democrats are surprisingly competitive in what looks like a very Democratic midterm election year.

At an event in Corpus Christi on Friday, Trump did not do what Republicans in the state and in Washington, DC wanted him to do.

Cornyn rode with Trump to Texas on Air Force One, but if he was expecting an endorsement from the president at the event attended by all three Republican Senate candidates, he was about to be very disappointed.

Republicans are warning that Cornyn loses, they will have to spend an additional $200 million in the midterm to try to keep the Senate seat in Republican hands.

The table was set for Trump to come to Texas and pick the best candidate that he thought would help the Republicans keep a Senate seat in November.

Instead, Trump gave a massive gift to Democrats.

Republicans have been worried that Trump will botch the Texas Senate race, and that is exactly what he is doing