Whether it is at home or abroad, Donald Trump and his administration keep taking actions that are unpopular with the American people and are extremely damaging to the Republican Party’s chances of success in the 2026 midterm election.

The shooting and killing of a woman in Minnesota who was legally observing ICE’s actions in Minneapolis has sent shockwaves around the nation.

Trump’s adventure in Venezuela appears to be a complete mess with no real plan beyond get the oil. The issue is that the oil companies don’t want to spend the hundreds of billions of dollars that it will cost to rebuild the Venezuelan oil industry, and now the president is floating the idea of giving the oil companies taxpayer money to subsidize the rebuilding of an industry that only the oil companies may profit from.

While many in Congress have been twisting themselves into knots trying to support their president, who appears to have no plan in Venezuela, some Republicans have grown concerned over Trump’s increasing violations of the Constitution and international law.

On Thursday, five Senate Republicans (Susan Collins, Josh Hawley, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, and Todd Young) voted with every Democrat, including John Fetterman from Pennsylvania, to pass a War Powers Act resolution that would limit Trump’s ability to take any further action in Venezuela without the consent of Congress.

Trump melted down and offered the most inaccurate and warped view of the Constitution that you will ever read.

