PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kat Shotz's avatar
Kat Shotz
27m

A FELON, A LOSER, A LIAR AND HE IS THE ONE WHO SHOULD BE IN JAIL! INSURRECTION ? Y’all are a joke that is no longer, never has been, FUNNY!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shari Szilagyi's avatar
Shari Szilagyi
30m

You never do shit for anyone you TACO CLOWN.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture