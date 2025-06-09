PoliticusUSA is journalism you can trust, but we need your support. Please consider becoming a subscriber to support our work.

Things are not going well for Trump in California. The president is doing his best to create a crisis, but California isn’t playing along.

After Trump’s border czar backed off on arresting Gov. Gavin Newsom, Trump decided to suggest that it was a great idea to arrest the governor of California.

Trump told reporters:

I would do it if I were Tom. I think it's great. Gavin likes the publicity, but I be, he's done a terrible job. Look, he's, I like Gavin Newsom. He's a nice guy, but he's grossly incompetent. Everybody knows. All you have to do is look at the little railroad he is building.

It's about a hundred times over budget. We're putting a flag pole over there. Under budget, I always do. Under.

Video:

Trump also claimed that the people protesting are insurrectionists, “The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators, they're insurrectionists, they're bad people. They should in jail.”

This is clearly not the way he wanted things to go. Trump was hoping that he would send the National Guard in and Southern California would break down into chaos and violence, and he could look like the strongman by sending in the troops.

Trump’s desperation is growing. He wants to make an example of Los Angeles so that other cities won’t resist his administration’s immigration actions.

The Trump administration isn’t going to arrest Gavin Newsom. They are afraid to do so. Newsom has been practically begging them to arrest him as a way of calling Trump’s bluff.

Trump always starts calling for people to go to jail when a situation has backfired on him. Donald Trump has painted himself into a corner, and his little meltdown is a sign that he’s looking for a way out.

