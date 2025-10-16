Donald Trump doesn’t seem to have much of an idea of what is going on around him. As with many 80-year-olds in decline, he also tends to struggle with recent history, even when it involves just a few years ago.

The general issue for Trump’s entire political career is that he doesn’t know the difference between laws and executive actions. Presidents don’t pass laws. The executive actions that presidents take do not have the weight and force of laws.

PoliticusUSA is not beholden to any political party, corporation, or special interest. We are 100% independent. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump has never understood this distinction.

Trump has also taken credit for the accomplishments of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and other presidents in the past, so it was interesting to see him melting down and complaining because he inaccurately believed that Joe Biden took credit for something that he never did.

Trump said at the White House on Thursday:

I’m really happy that it’s at the beginning of my administration because I did insulin and got it down to like $25, but it doesn’t kick in. It didn’t kick in for two years by statute, so it couldn’t kick in. And I said, boy, I hope I win this election because if I don’t, somebody else is gonna take credit for it.

Watch the video and read the truth below.