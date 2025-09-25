Something about strong black women triggers Donald Trump. Trump’s seemingly inherent racist view of the world can’t comprehend those who defy his stereotypes.

Trump showed America how much he seems to fear Reps. Crockett (D-TX) and Omar (D-MN) while he was speaking in the Oval Office.

Trump said:

Jasmine Crockett recently. Jasmine Crockett. Remember what I said? Is she a relation to the late great Davy Crockett? I don’t think so. Crockett, lemme tell you before you even ask. She’s a very low IQ person. If we ever had to pass an aptitude test, that’s the one should take one because she shouldn’t even be in the crowd.

So I have no idea what you’re gonna, but I don’t think we shouldn’t waste our time. This is a low-IQ person. Who I can’t even believe is a Congress person between her and Ilhan Omar and the group. I met the head of Somalia. Did you know that? No. And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back and he didn’t want, he said, I don’t want her.

Video:

Black women are always low-IQ individuals, according to Trump, especially black women who are much more accomplished than Donald Trump. Jasmine Crockett is an attorney who has been a public defender and a civil rights lawyer.

Trump was born rich and had to have his father buy his way into college. Trump is most famous for failing upward, which is one of the problems with American society. White men with money, like Trump, tend to fail upward, no matter how inept they reveal themselves to be.

Donald Trump can’t handle the reality that the future face of America looks more like Jasmine Crockett than Trump.

Trump’s final term is the last dying gasp of the old, entitled white male who is trying to hold on to power.

Crockett represents a threat to Trump and his kind.

That is why he is afraid of her and has to diminish her abilities at every opportunity.

