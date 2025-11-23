The Trump administration has been backtracking from the Putin-drafted list of demands that Donald Trump repackaged as a peace plan.

Trump’s own Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent got very dodgy on Meet The Press when asked if Russia wrote the peace plan.

Bessent said:

I have no information on that, Kristen. But I can tell you, I am the highest ranking U.S. official to have visited Ukraine. I went last February. And when I went last February, I went with an economic cooperation agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine. President Zelenskyy pushed back against it. The same people you’re just talking about, they pushed against it.

Mainstream media pushed back against it. You know what? We did it three months later, and now it is the centerpiece for the Ukrainian economy. That this agreement is even funding military plants for the very innovative military sector in Ukraine. So, you know, I would be very careful on conventional wisdom. And to go back to your question, it is a peace negotiation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been running around telling anyone who will listen that what Trump called a peace plan is NOT the US plan.

Apparently, Trump is laundering whatever Putin sends him and passes it along.

The rejection of Russia’s terms for Ukraine’s surrender sent Trump into a tailspin on Sunday.

