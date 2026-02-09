The Detroit River has been a critical trade route between the US and Canada since the Civil War. The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest crossing on the US/Canada border. To solve traffic problems and boost trade between the two nations, a new bridge will open soon. The Gordie Howe International Bridge will provide a freeway between the two nations. It also includes toll-free bike and pedestrian paths.

It is an important advancement that has been decades in the making, which will connect Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario.

This bridge has also triggered one of Donald Trump’s most deranged meltdowns.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

As everyone knows, the Country of Canada has treated the United States very unfairly for decades. Now, things are turning around for the U.S.A., and FAST! But imagine, Canada is building a massive bridge between Ontario and Michigan. They own both the Canada and the United States side and, of course, built it with virtually no U.S. content.

President Barack Hussein Obama stupidly gave them a waiver so they could get around the BUY AMERICAN Act, and not use any American products, including our Steel. Now, the Canadian Government expects me, as President of the United States, to PERMIT them to just “take advantage of America!” What does the United States of America get — Absolutely NOTHING!

As usual, Trump is leaving some very important details out. The most important detail Trump left out of the early part of the story is that construction on the bridge began on July 5, 2018, when some guy named Donald J. Trump was president.

If this bridge was such a bad idea, we should blame the president who stood by and let it be built.

The reason why Trump didn’t say anything then is that the bridge is still a great and important idea, but the president was just getting started.