Trump Abandons Mike Johnson To Complain About Jimmy Carter Being Honored

Donald Trump should be humiliated after his chosen and loudly endorsed candidate for Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, crashed and burned on the first ballot, but Trump was, as usual, only thinking about himself when he took to Truth Social to post:

The Democrats are all “giddy” about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at “half mast” during my Inauguration. They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves. Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years - It’s a total mess! In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

I don’t see any joy coming from Democrats because the flags have been lowered due to the death of a great American.

Trump is obviously trying to create a public outcry for the flags to be raised for his inauguration, but that is not going to happen. He will have the power to raise the flags after he takes office at noon on January 20th. Until then, Biden’s order honoring former President Jimmy Carter will stand.

Donald Trump isn’t in office yet, but he has already experienced several failures. Trump failed to force Congress to raise the debt ceiling. Trump failed to get Mike Johnson the level of support that he needed to be quickly elected speaker.

Instead of trying to herd the crew of coked-up kittens that is the House Republican conference, the president-elect is complaining because the nation is honoring Jimmy Carter.

Trump may be the first president ever to render himself completely irrelevant.

