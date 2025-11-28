The person responsible for the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC is the shooter himself. I have a policy of never naming shooters, so he will not be given by name in this story, but the conditions that created the opportunity for the person who carried out this act of senseless violence, were put in place by the Trump administration.

One Day Only: Get 20% A Full Year Of PoliticusUSA. Click Below To Subscribe

Get 20% Off PoliticusUSA

There are currently about 160 National Guard troops from West Virginia serving in Washington, DC under the pretext of “crime emergency.” Courts in other jurisdictions have questioned the emergency basis for these deployments, but what is clear is that the two National Guard members from West Virginia would not have been in Washington, DC, without Donald Trump’s order, and the governor of West Virginia rolling over for his president.

The shooter had worked with the CIA during the war in Afghanistan and was let into the United States in 2021. However, it was the Trump administration that granted him asylum this year.

When Donald Trump was asked by a reporter about how this person was vetted by his administration and granted asylum, the president blew a gasket.

Keep reading this story below and save 20% off a yearly subscription to PoliticusUSA for today only.

Black Friday save 20% on PoliticusUSA