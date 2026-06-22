It was supposed to be an event for Trump to sign two executive orders on quantum computing, but it turned into a new episode of Declining President Theater.

While taking questions from reporters, Trump was asked, “Are the contractors who did the initial work with the reflecting pool, are they to blame for the current condition or is it the vandals who-”

Trump interrupted like an elder who is certain that someone is breaking into their home and moving their car keys, “No, no. We have vandals.”

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The president continued, “No. Vandals. You know, we have 100 and... We have a, I think, 290, 300-foot slit right through it. Probably a box cutter or a knife of some kind. Or we had people lifting up the basic, uh, some of the ba- It's, it's not a lot of damage, but it's, we'll probably have to let the water out and re-fix it. They went in there with, with a knife. Uh, I was just told by the, uh, by the people over at Parks, they have five people are arrested and five people are under investigation right now, and it's a sad thing.”

Sarah Jones talks about Trump and the Reflecting Pool:

Trump sounds more out of his mind than any president in history. Even Nixon at the height of his Watergate paranoia didn’t sound this bad.

The president was just getting warmed up as things were about to get even more weird.