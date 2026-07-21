The problem with starting a war of choice in the Middle East that has no clear objectives or goals is that without an achievable objective or a goal, the war becomes an endless loop.

Donald Trump has had the United States trapped in an endless loop of war with Iran for months. Trump tries to declare that the war is over. The president keeps claiming that the Iranians have been defeated, but the thing about war is that one side can’t end it by declaring that they are done fighting.

That’s not the way that wars work.

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On Tuesday, a reporter confronted Trump with the reality that even though he claims the war is over, Iran is still fighting.

Trump was asked, “ Mr. President, there are no signs that Iran is ready to stop fighting. So, so what is the plan? Is the plan to just ... keep bombing until they give up?”

The president immediately got snippy, “Well, how do you know? How do you know there are no signs? Why, why, do you know something that I don't know?”

Everybody appears to know something that Trump doesn’t know, so the reporter continued, “ Well, they continue to attack our allies and kill Americans.”

Trump then tried to talk his way out of reality, and completely fell apart:

You don't know what the dialogue is behind the scenes, that they wanna meet desperately to try and end it, because they're getting decimated. You don't get that when you listen to your fake station. But, uh, you don't know, uh, you don't know anything. What, you know something that I don't know? Do you know something I don't know? Well, tell us. Uh, I will tell you, they wanna desperately meet, and until they're ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest in even-