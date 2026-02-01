Reality can be impossible for people who were born rich and live in a self-created bubble where they think that everything they do is perfection. The vast, vast majority of people in the world have no idea what that is like, but that is the world that Donald Trump has lived in for his entire life.

To Trump, things are going perfectly in the United States, and he is doing an amazing job. The reality is that throughout 2025, voters across the country, of all political stripes, have been broadcasting a message at the ballot box that the American people are not happy, and they want change.

The signals continue to grow louder that Republicans are facing a potential extinction-level event in the upcoming midterm election.

Democrat and machinist union leader Taylor Rehmet won over Trump-endorsed conservative activist Leigh Wambsganss 57%-43%. In a district that is solidly Republican.

The district is so Republican that no Democrat has held the seat since 1983.

The 14-point swing from Trump’s 17-point victory in 2024 makes it one of the biggest upsets in US political history.

What makes this result nationally significant is that Trump and his party spent $2.4 million supporting Wambsganss. Rehmet soent $200,000 and won the election.

Trump did not take the news of the defeat well. In fact, he retreated into his delusional fantasyland.

