Donald Trump has always wanted to control the press coverage. Trump’s wants a media that broadcasts what he says without critical thought or questioning.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that the White House Correspondents Association will no longer be allowed pick the reporters in the press pool that covers Trump and the White House. Those reporters will now be hand picked by the White House.

In response to the White House announcement, the president of the National Press Club said in a statement:

The White House’s announcement today is a direct challenge to the independence of a free press in the United States. For nearly a century, the journalists who make up the White House press pool have ensured that the American people know where their president is, what he’s doing and what he’s saying in real time.

In times of crisis — whether it’s a national emergency or a sudden world event —independent journalists must be there to relay accurate information to the American people and the world. By seizing control of this process, the White House undermines a crucial pillar of our democracy and opens the door to favoritism and secrecy.

The National Press Club stands with the @whca in calling on the Trump administration to uphold the tradition of an open and independent press pool.

The press pool, working weekends, holidays and often at great personal cost, should never be replaced by a handpicked group of insiders. We urge the White House to reverse course immediately and preserve the integrity of the press pool for the good of our democracy.

Those of independent media tried to warn the mainstream media that caving and attempting to please Trump was not going to end well for them.

The corporate media depends of access journalism. They need access to the White House, or they are largely pointless.

Trump’s actions are an attack on the free press and an attack on democracy.

The mainstream press will now feel pressure to unquestioningly push Trump propaganda, or else they will lose access to the White House and the President.

Corporate press already demonstrated that they couldn’t be trusted, and now Americans will have even more reason to doubt the motives behind their reporting.

