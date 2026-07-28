When Trump and his party cut Affordable Care Act subsidies and cost millions their coverage while increasing costs for tens of millions of others, it was only the beginning of Trump’s war against affordable healthcare.

The Affordable Care Act subsidy cuts raised the cost of coverage for 20 million Americans, but Trump is now targeting the 25 million American seniors who have a Medicare prescription drug plan to help pay for the cost of medications.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The Trump administration plans to end a subsidy program that helped hold down premiums for Medicare drug plans, a move that could leave many seniors facing higher rates for their prescription coverage next year.

The move will eliminate a program that is giving insurance companies an estimated $3.6 billion in subsidies this year to blunt increases in premiums for the Medicare prescription plans, known as Part D. The program will end after 2026, according to administration officials.

…

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, a federal watchdog agency, estimates the subsidy program, which was supposed to stabilize Part D, reduced the average Part D plan premium by about 40% in 2025. This year, it cut the average rate by an estimated 27%.

The administration claims that people will still have choices and the premiums will decrease, but this is the last thing that Republicans need before the midterm election.