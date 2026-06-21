It would all make so much more sense if it were part of an intentional strategy, but as the nation witnessed during Trump’s first administration, this is a president with no impulse control or ability to plan, so what has happened over the last 24 hours is pure Trump chaos.

Donald J. Trump is obsessed with leaving a physical imprint on Washington, D.C. The desire to build monuments to himself is why Trump has trashed the White House, wants to build a ballroom and a giant arch, and tried to pretty up the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Scientists and experts knew that Trump was going to cause an algae explosion by painting the floor of the pool dark blue. It was also recommended in 2023 that the pipes and water purification system for the Pool be modernized.

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The self-identified builder ignored these recommendations and opted to throw out some no-bid contracts to supporters who were not water systems experts to do a shoddy job, and the result is a Reflecting Pool full of algae, but Trump is blaming “vandals.”

The Iran deal negotiations were floundering, and then Trump blew them up by threatening to invade Iran and take their oil.