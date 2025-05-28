PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sophia's avatar
Sophia
1h

trumps not smart enough to do any of these things! The monsters around him are calling the shots to destroy the u s a.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
SEDBRNOT-MAY20's avatar
SEDBRNOT-MAY20
2h

That scud. He wants control of both institutions after he leaves office. Gotta stop him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture