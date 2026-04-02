The specifics will be unveiled on Friday, but Donald Trump is about to release a budget document that will be a total disaster for House and Senate Republicans in the midterm election.

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Trump is planning on directing even more taxpayer money toward the military and the American people will pay for it with cuts to healthcare, government agencies, and services.

Bloomberg reported:

President Donald Trump is preparing to release a fiscal year 2027 budget plan on Friday that will frame his party’s midterm election message around a massive defense buildup, partially paid for by cuts to domestic agencies.

A governing vision that directs tax dollars to the Pentagon amid an unpopular Iran war represents a political risk for the White House, especially against a backdrop of spiking gasoline prices. Trump could also face resistance from within his own party over envisioned cuts to health and science agencies that Congress rejected last year on a bipartisan basis.

Presidents have no budgetary power. Their budgets never become law. The presidential budget document does serve as a statement of policy and funding priorities.

What Trump is proposing would be a complete disaster for his party and the country, but it will be a gift to Democrats in the midterm election.