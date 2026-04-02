Trump Proposes Budget Disaster That Would Hand Congress To Democrats
Donald Trump will issue a budget proposal for 2027 that would greatly increase military spending and pay for it by cutting healthcare and other programs.
The specifics will be unveiled on Friday, but Donald Trump is about to release a budget document that will be a total disaster for House and Senate Republicans in the midterm election.
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Trump is planning on directing even more taxpayer money toward the military and the American people will pay for it with cuts to healthcare, government agencies, and services.
President Donald Trump is preparing to release a fiscal year 2027 budget plan on Friday that will frame his party’s midterm election message around a massive defense buildup, partially paid for by cuts to domestic agencies.
A governing vision that directs tax dollars to the Pentagon amid an unpopular Iran war represents a political risk for the White House, especially against a backdrop of spiking gasoline prices. Trump could also face resistance from within his own party over envisioned cuts to health and science agencies that Congress rejected last year on a bipartisan basis.
Presidents have no budgetary power. Their budgets never become law. The presidential budget document does serve as a statement of policy and funding priorities.
What Trump is proposing would be a complete disaster for his party and the country, but it will be a gift to Democrats in the midterm election.