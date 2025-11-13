In every presidential election, some voters always make a choice and vote for a candidate that they might not be very excited about. Sometimes later in a president’s term, if the economy goes sour or things are looking bad, a group of people will regret their vote.

All of the usual cycles of politics seem to be accelarated in Donald Trump’s second administration. After his first term, Trump left the White House as one of the least popular presidents in history. When he returned to the White House in 2025, he still wasn’t popular, but he had a net positive approval rating.

Many voters voted for Trump because he represented change, and they were angry at Democrats over the state of the economy. It didn’t help voters on the fence that the Democratic Party basically freaked out and imploded in the summer of 2024, changing out its nominee without giving VP Harris the opportunity to mount a real campaign.

It didn’t help matters that voters were angry, and many seemed to have made up their minds to support Trump early, because he promised to bring the economy back to pre-COVID levels immediately, then checked out of paying attention to the campaign.

This seemed like a situation where a lot of people could very quickly regret their vote for Trump if things got off to a bad start, but just how many people are feeling regret or disappointment is astounding.

