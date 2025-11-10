Donald Trump is refusing to release the jobs and economic data, but the data is coming in, and the American people are providing confirmation of how they really feel about what Trump is doing to their lives.

Consumer sentiment is a good indication of what people think about the economy and whether they feel comfortable spending and making purchases.

CNN’s Harry Enten broke down the numbers and showed why Republicans are in real trouble.

Enten said:

What President Trump is trying to sell, the American folks aren’t buying, and we can see it pretty simply here. Take a look here. This is consumer sentiment. The current conditions, consumer sentiment can be the current conditions or can be future expectations. We’re looking at current conditions and get this.

According to the University of Michigan, we are dealing with the worst ever. The worst ever view of current conditions dating all the way back since 1951. This is record breaking in the way. You don’t want to be breaking records and get this, current conditions down 30%.

From January when Donald Trump took office. No bueno. That is significant in something you can’t ignore or you shouldn’t ignore. No, you should not. You would ignore to your peril. How, but they, they do not feel good about the economy.

Trump is posting some of the worst numbers on the economy in 74 years, and that isn’t even the worst part of the numbers for Trump.

