PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic wrote a detailed story about how Trump administration officials accidentally included him in a group chat on Signal about upcoming US military strikes in Yemen.

The incompetence and negligence are jaw-dropping, so it wasn’t a surprise when Trump was asked about this situation at the White House.

A reporter asked, “Your reaction to the, the story, The Atlantic that said that some of your top cabinet officials and aides have been discussing very sensitive material through Signal and included an Atlantic reporter for that. What is your response to that?”

Trump replied, “I don't know anything about it. I'm not a big fan of The Atlantic. It's, to me, it's a magazine that's going outta business. I think it's not much of a magazine, but I know nothing about it.”

The reporter tried to continue, “You're saying that they had what they, they were using Signal to coordinate on sensitive materials.”

Trump was both confused and seemed to have no idea what Signal was, “Having to do with what? Having to do with what? What were they talking about With the Houthis?”

Trump continued, “The Houthis? You mean the attack on the Houthis? Well, it couldn't have been very effective because the attack was very effective. I can tell you that. I don't know anything about it. You're telling me about it for the first time.”

Video: