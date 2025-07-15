PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

Michael Thingstad
41m

Just more bullshit nonsense from a 6 time bankrupt man

Bluesmurf
33m

Once the tariffs really kick in and the TACO stops and drumpf lands on some astronomically high tariffs on everything from our food (Canada and Mexico), to our medicines (Ireland and the EU), to our clothing (Asian Markets), our building materials (Canada & Mexico) and the fact that all the workers are being deported that filled all these industries - our economy is going to start going down into the toilet.

If you take a look at the history of our economy, you will see a zig zag throughout drumpf's first term and then a tank in 2020 when the pandemic hit. Anyone can say that he couldn't have anticipated the pandemic - but a good leader would have had a plan (which Obama did and drumpf threw away), and gotten us through the year 2020 without a nearly 5% drop in the GDP. In 2021 alone, Biden brought our economy out of the red and bumped it up 7% - and also brought inflation down to 2.4% before leaving office. Now inflation is back up to 2.7% and continuing to rise - and the tariffs still haven't really kicked in, so there is more BAD on the rise.

https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.MKTP.KD.ZG?locations=US

