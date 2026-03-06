Donald Trump doesn’t want to talk about why he canned Kristi Noem, but there are already signs that the firing of Noem is not going to solve the problems at the Department of Homeland Security.

A president who is serious about solving the problems at DHS and successfully running his administration would come before the American people and explain his decision-making process, but that’s not Donald Trump.

Trump posted about Noem’s firing on his social media platform, and then stood before reporters at a White House event and avoided the subject.

Trump was asked by reporters why he chose Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who has zero homeland security experience to replace Noem, and instead of getting answers, reporters were ignored as Trump scurried away as fast as his swollen nearly 80 year old legs could carry him.

Watch my thoughts on the firing of Kristi Noem below.

It is a reasonable question, but as you can see in the video, reporters didn’t get an answer:

So, why did Trump pick Mullin? The answer continues below.