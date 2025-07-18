PoliticusUSA is independent news that is here for you. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Trump and his White House like to say that they are transparent, but the American people got a dose of Trump’s definition of transparency at the White House on Friday.

After signing a cryptocurrency bill, Trump departed the stage, shook a few hands, and listened to questions from reporters stationed by the door where the president would be making his exit.

The reporter asked Trump about why he hasn’t done more to release the Jeffrey Epstein information. Another reporter can be overheard asking Trump about the birthday card that he wrote for Epstein.

Trump didn’t say a word and got out of that room.

Video:

No matter how much Trump threatens lawsuits, blames Democrats, yells, or complains, the Epstein questions are not going away. After the publication of The Wall Street Journal's story about Trump’s birthday card to Epstein, the questions are getting even louder.

Trump has threatened to sue Rupert Murdoch, The Wall Street Journal, and News Corporation, but the questions keep coming.

There is only one thing that Trump can do to make the questions go away. It is also the one thing that the president absolutely refuses to do.

Trump could release all of the Epstein case information, which reportedly includes visitor logs to Epstein’s island.

If Trump has nothing to hide, why is he hiding something?

Donald Trump usually can’t get enough of the television cameras, but now that the topic has turned to Jeffrey Epstein, the president has gone quiet and has nothing to say.

The one way for Trump to prove that he is innocent is to release everything. The fact that he won’t speaks volumes.

What do you think about Trump fleeing the room? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

