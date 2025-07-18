PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Golden's avatar
Sharon Golden
43m

He’s clearly implicated in the Epstein case. That’s the only reason he is balking right now. When you live a life of lies, it always catches up with you. He’s done!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Greg Sandman's avatar
Greg Sandman
44m

Showing his true colors. Yellow bellied coward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture