The system still works. No matter how often or what angle Donald Trump uses to attack and attempt to get around the checks on his power, the system keeps pushing back and reminding him that he is a president, not a king or a dictator.

Trump can’t govern unilaterally, and each day of his presidency that slips through his fingertips as the famous soap opera voiceover goes like sands through the hourglass, the more the system of checks and balances takes back power from Donald Trump.

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The president thought that he could unilaterally impose tariffs in any amount that he wanted, completely on his own whim, but the Supreme Court told him otherwise.

As Trump still hasn’t gotten over the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling, the administration replaced the individualized tariffs with a 10% flat global tariff, but a trade court has ruled that the replacement tariffs are also illegal.

Trump’s dreams of an imperial presidency are unraveling right before his eyes.