Donald Trump hasn’t done interviews with neutral journalists who could challenge him in years. Trump’s venues of choice are either cell phone interviews that last a minute or two or conservative media like Fox News and Newsmax.

The Fox News interviews are heavily manufactured, usually pretaped, and edited before they air.

It takes a special level of incompetence to go on a network that is propagandistic and supportive and botch a softball question in such a friendly and managed environment.

The issue that is driving the special election results that Democrats have been dominating, and the Democratic Party’s midterm generic ballot lead that has been growing, is the economy. Inflation and rising prices are driving voter outrage directed at this president and his administration.

The White House and his party wanted Trump to be discussing affordability. Instead, the president got talked into a war against Iran in the Middle East, and has abandoned any messages on affordability to the American people.

Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures aired an interview with Trump where he was tossed a giant, juicy softball by loyal supporter Maria Bartiromo.

Bartiromo asked Trump, “ So do you believe the price of oil and gas will be lower before the midterm elections?”

This should have been an easy question, but somehow Trump turned it into a gift to Democrats.

You can read Trump’s answer and watch the video below.

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