Everything with Trump is partisan. Even when he decided to bomb Iran, Trump could not put America first and get past partisan politics. Trump’s inability to see anything but political division has caused a new problem for his entire party.

Video:

CNN reported:

We are learning that some Republican lawmakers were told in advance of the strikes on Iran sources told CNN. Those Republicans include the House Speaker Mike Johnson and the Senate Majority Leader John Thune, the top Democrats, however, on the House and Senate Intelligence committees were kept in the dark.

Their Republican counterparts on those committees were briefed, even though all of them are members of what is known as the Gang of Eight, who are usually notified regardless of Party before the president orders major military action.

By not briefing top Democrats or asking for their opinions, Trump made the escalation with Iran extremely partisan.

Trump didn’t do this for the good of the United States or for the safety of the world. Trump seemingly took this action for his own benefit and political gain.

If Iran retaliates against the United States, and that retaliation will likely involve the Middle East and oil, the fallout and the anger will be directed at Republicans.

Trump should have briefed top Democrats because doing so would have taken the partisanship out of the strike, but the president decided to make it partisan, and now he will own it all.

Iran hasn’t shown any sign that they are going to be scared by one bombing strike into surrendering. No matter where this conflict goes next, Trump will own it, and because his party wouldn’t stand up to him, Republicans will too.

