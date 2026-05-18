At some point, the rest of the country has to realize that Trump has no interest in doing the actual job of a president.

Three people were killed in an attempted mass shooting at San Diego County’s largest mosque. Two teenage shooters were not able to get inside the building where there were students and teachers. A security guard who lost his life was reportedly vital in keeping the incident from being much worse.

Both of the shooters took their own lives.

The incident is horrifying and a reminder of the extreme amount of hatred in our country at this time.

Historically, in moments such as these, the President Of The United States steps up and denounces hate. The president would also offer a message of unity and sympathy.

With Donald Trump back in office, those sorts of messages are never delivered.

Instead, Trump created a taxpayer-funded slush fund for his supporters and called for the DOJ to investigate the state of Maryland over a baseless election conspiracy.

Maybe Trump will post something eventually about the events in San Diego, but as of publication time, he has not.

America needs a president, but it has given itself a disinterested con man.