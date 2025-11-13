It seems that Donald Trump has never understood much. The man whose pedo pal Jeffrey Epstein called nuts doesn’t know the difference between executive orders and laws, seems to have no clue what is in most of the things that he signs, doesn’t understand, and refuses to believe how tariffs function, and since he doesn’t read, never takes in new information.

Trump has always had a habit of taking something he hears and warping it in his mind into whatever he wants it to be.

Republicans wanted Trump to talk more about inflation and affordability after they got hammered in the 2025 election.

What the Republicans failed to mention to Trump was that they wanted him to talk about inflation and affordability as current problems.

Trump’s main talking point on affordability is that voters are crazy to be concerned about inflation and affordability because things are fantastic and wonderful, which is the opposite of what Republicans were hoping Trump would say.

Donald Trump is trying to gaslight an entire nation into believing that prices are lower when they are higher.

Trump has cited Walmart’s Thanksgiving dinner promotion as evidence of the great job he has done lowering prices.

Trump took his Walmart story to a whole new level recently, showing he has lost touch with reality.

