The government is shut down. The economy is teetering on the brink. The president’s policies are unpopular as he sends ICE into American cities seemingly to terrorize, so what was on Donald Trump’s mind when he spoke at a naval station in Virginia?

It seems he was consumed by anything but the real issues that are facing the American people.

Mostly, the current president took the opportunity to showcase his ignorance.

Trump claimed that the US won all wars before it went “woke:”

The Department of War. The War department. Now we call it defense, and I don’t know, would you ever wanna, you know, we won World War I. We won World War ii. We won everything in between. We won everything before, and all of a sudden they decide to change the name. They went woke then too. You know, woke is a long-term word.

Trump then ranted about the 2020 election:

From the American Revolution until today, the story of the US Navy is the tale of loyalty, sacrifice, and commitment stretching back 250 years. So we’re celebrating two 50. I almost thought I wouldn’t get to do that because I was president in 2016 and then they rigged the election on me and then we caught ‘em, didn’t we? We caught ‘em, but you know, we had to run it again. I ran it again and I got two fifty. I got the World Cup, and I got the Olympics.

Video:

Trump was just getting warmed up, as you will see below.