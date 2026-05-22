The corporate media dismisses the evidence of Trump’s cognitive decline by claiming that it is only something that Democrats talk about on social media, which is an extremely inaccurate statement because I am not a Democrat, but I have chosen to dedicate space in this newsletter to discussing the president’s cognitive decline because the corporate media refuse to do their jobs and keep the American people informed on this issue.

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Under the pretext of campaigning for House Republicans in New York on Friday, Donald Trump was removed from his heavily managed White House environment, where he could not resist talking about his cognitive decline.

Trump is still holding a grudge against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) so he began by attacking the intelligence of the governor.

Trump said:

He can't read a speech. So I don't read too many speeches either. I'd be better off if I did. But he can't read a speech, but he called himself a dumb person. And when you do that, I say it ends. But a friend of mine, very good at politics, say, "Don't worry, people forget about it." I don't know. I don't think you can forget. I thought it was the worst... He did this during an interview. I thought it was the worst interview by a professional politician in the history of our country. Because Gavin, I think, is, is... When he says he's stupid. He said he's stupid.

But remember, but he said he's smarter than the people in the room, and then he got sued for being a racist, okay? And I guess he probably is a racist, but he said he was a stupid person. You'll never hear me call myself a... I'm the smartest guy you're ever gonna meet. It's true. And don't you wanna have a smart person as president? Yeah, you wanna have a smart person. In fact, I took the cognitive test. I'm the only one.

Video:

Trump doesn’t understand that people being so concerned about his brain failing that a cognitive test was administered is not a good thing.

This headed straight into Trump showing the world how broken his brain has become.