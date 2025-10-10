Gov. JB Pritzker recently urged Donald Trump’s family to step in and get him the mental health treatment that he needs for what Pritzker thinks is dementia.

Trump held a White House event late on Friday afternoon, supposedly about drug prices, that, if it were covered by an objective media that was complicit and collaborating with the current administration, would sound alarm bells about whether any Democratic president ever sounded as incoherent as Donald Trump did.

PoliticusUSA will never be beholden to any political party or special interest. We are 100% independent. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

The video can be easily glossed over, especially when someone has told as many lies and babbled as many words as Donald Trump has over the past decade, but transcripts of the words that the man actually puts together are more revealing.

Here was Donald Trump talking about prescription drug prices:

And we actually did, and I was so proud of myself. We called the news conference. I announced it. It was one eighth of 1%, one eighth of 1%. Now, drug prices are gonna be going down a hundred percent, 400%, 600%, a thousand percent in some cases, but for one eighth of a cent. Uh, Bobby, think of that. I was so proud because for 28 years nobody had done it.

And, uh, now it’s, uh, I think back to that, I said I shouldn’t have had that news conference, but it, it is true. I was the only one that did it, but it was not very much. And now we’re gonna get, in some cases, a thousand percent reduction. This is gonna have a huge impact on everything from Social Security to Medicare to Medicaid, anything where they’re buying any prescription drugs, it’s gonna have an incredible impact.

It’s gonna lower itself greatly.

Video:

It is impossible to lower the price of any good by more than 100%. It is basic math. Trump’s claim of reducing prices by 1000% means that Americans will be getting paid by the drug companies ten times the value of the drug to take the medication.

When put in those terms, the lunacy is apparent, but things were only starting to go off the rails.