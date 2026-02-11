Rasmussen, the conservative polling firm that comes up with some of the most pro-Trump results that Americans will find anywhere outside of Truth Social, has long been a favorite go-to source for comfort food numbers for the failing president.

Until this week, when Rasmussen released the results of a survey question that asked who did a better job as president, Biden or Trump?

This is one of those softballs that looks like it was a Trump Truth Social post waiting to happen, but the results told a different story.

By a margin of 48%-40%, likely voters said that Biden did a better job as president than Trump.

According to Republicans and the media, Joe Biden was so feeble and in such decline that he could no longer continue as president.

Trump was supposed to be the candidate who had the physical and mental fitness to be president.

The problem always was that Biden’s decline now seems overstated, and Trump’s decline was understated. So the American people traded one aging president for another aging president who might be in worse shape than the person he replaced.

The American people have noticed, which is why Trump is now viewed as doing a worse job than Biden, who, according to the hysterical corporate media, was still lucky to be alive.

On Wednesday, the American people got another eyeful of the severity of Trump’s decline.

