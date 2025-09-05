PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Ericsson's avatar
Carol Ericsson
19m

The same feelings I have had about all his executive orders: the man isn’t playing with a full deck.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donald W Hawken's avatar
Donald W Hawken
17m

Dumb and provocative name. Trump and his chief are just plain nuts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture