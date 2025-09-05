PoliticusUSA needs the support of our readers to fight back against corporate billionaire-owned news. You can help us by becoming a subscriber.

At some point, even the most willfully blind in the country have to begin to catch on that something isn’t right with Donald Trump.

The latest example that the current president is intellectually slipping away came when he was signing another meaningless executive order to rename the Department

Video:

Trump said:

And we've been talking about this Department of War. So we won the first World War, and we won the second World War. We won everything before that and in between. And then we decided to go woke and we changed the name to Department of Defense. So we're going Department of War.

And I'd like to ask our Secretary of War to say a few words. Pete Hegseth said, I think it's a much more appropriate name, especially in light of where the world is right now.

The United States had no wars between the first and second world wars, so there was nothing in between for the nation to win.

The idea that every subsequent war was lost not due to bad choices of trying to fight on foreign soil against opposition that was committed to winning in the long term, which was the case in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq, but to “wokeness” is a degree of insanity that even for Donald Trump is a new level.

Donald Trump was calling the Korean War woke. Trump also thinks Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq were woke.

Everything with Trump is about the appearance of strength without being strong. Trump can’t change the name of the Department of Defense on his own, and there will not be 60 votes in the Senate for the name change, so this is another empty show gesture from a mentally declining president who is obsessed with projecting strength as his administration fails.

