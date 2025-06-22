PoliticusUSA is independent journalism that is there when news happens, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

There is no moment that isn’t too big for Donald Trump. The man who is in charge of the US military gave a bizarre and shameful performance in front of the world as he tried to sell the American people on a new war in the Middle East.

Video:

Trump said:

Thank you very much. A short time ago, the US military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror.

Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier. For 40 years, Iran has been saying Death to America. Death to Israel.

They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs. (This was delivered in the same tone as “They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats.”)

That was their specialty. We lost over a thousand people and hundreds of thousands throughout the Middle East and around the world have died as a direct result of their hate in particular.

So many were killed by their general Kasem Soleimani. I decided a long time ago that I would not let this happen. It will not continue. I wanna thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team, like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.

I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done, and most importantly, I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States military on an operation, the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades.

Hopefully, we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope that, so I also want to congratulate the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Raisin Caine. Spectacular, general, and all of the brilliant military minds involved in this attack. With all of that being said, this cannot continue.

There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.

Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes. There's no military in the world that could have done what we did tonight. Not even close. There has never been a military that could do what took place just a little while ago. Tomorrow, General Caine, Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, will have a press conference at 8:00 AM at the Pentagon, and I want to just thank everybody and in particular, God.

I wanna just say, we love you, God, and we love our great military, protect them. God bless the Middle East. God bless Israel and God bless America. Thank you very much. Thank you.

Who was Trump thanking when he started his remarks? There was no audience, and no one was clapping. Donald Trump’s remarks were full of bluster and nonsense. It is disgraceful that Trump knows so little that he thinks one bombing run will break Iran.

Trump showed no depth of knowledge or details, and it was telling that he thanked the Americans who risked their lives in this mission last.

Donald Trump slurred his words, made little to no sense, and came off as a pathetic character who can’t be taken seriously.

The United States of America put this out in front of the world to represent us all.

Trump has caused a lot of embarrassment during his time on the world stage, but this may be his most embarrassing moment yet.

What did you think of Trump’s remarks? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment