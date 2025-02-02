PoliticusUSA is ad-free thanks to the support of our subscribers. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Trump Is Trying To Use Tariffs To Take Over Canada

Slowly, Americans who don’t closely follow politics seem to realize that the Donald Trump they voted for in 2024 was the same person who ran for office in 2016 and 2020.

The 2025 version of Donald Trump is a declining old man who seems determined to make history by acquiring more territory for the United States. First, there was Greenland. Then came the Panama Canal. Trump’s obsession has recently turned to the idea of annexing Canada and making it the 51st state.

There is a thread of thought running between both Trump’s tariffs and his desire to takeover Canada.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “We pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada. Why? There is no reason. We don’t need anything they have. We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use. Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!”

Trump appears to believe that he can break the Canadian economy and ruin the entire country with tariffs.

Just so everyone is clear, the US doesn’t have unlimited energy because the United States doesn’t do its own energy extraction. The energy that is extracted belongs to the fossil fuel corporations and is sold on the global market. Trump also suggests that we deforest the nation so that we have lumber.

If you think Trump’s apparent idea of taking over Canada with tariffs is crazy, keep reading because there is much more.