All three of the federal rulings are certain to upset Trump, but the one that, for my two cents, will bother him the most involved the Kennedy Center.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent news and opinion. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Trump was ordered:

ORDERED that Defendants, together with their employees, agents, and anyone acting in concert with them, are hereby preliminarily ENJOINED from enforcing or implementing the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Board of Trustees’ March 16, 2026 decision to “wind-down” programming activities and “close” the Center’s “doors entirely effective July 5, 2026, for such time as is required to complete the repair and restoration funded by Section 60025 of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” See ECF No. 34-5 at 8.

The Defendants may not take steps to further effectuate the March 16 decision for the pendency of this action, or until the Board approves any closure consistent with the Court’s Memorandum Opinion, and the Court issues a further Order dissolving or modifying this preliminary injunction.

The administration is not allowed to close the Kennedy Center or implement its plan to rename it after Trump.

The president’s bad Friday contained even more bad news.