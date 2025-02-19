PoliticusUSA is ad-free and does not bend the knee to any party or power. You can support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump loves to spend taxpayer money on himself and line his own pockets. Trump also has shown contempt for veterans and people who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

These two forces have come together to highlight the kind of president that is currently occupying the Oval Office.

HuffPost reported on the price tag of Trump’s golfing, “HuffPost’s $10.7 million tally is based on a 2019 report by the Government Accountability Office breaking down the costs of Trump’s first trips to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Florida, country club, during his first term. The GAO calculated a total cost of $3,383,250 for each trip. About one-third of that was the flight cost of Air Force One for the round trip, with additional expenses for flying down vehicles, including two presidential limousines, for Trump’s motorcade and reimbursing the Coast Guard for stationing a gunship in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast and heavily armed boats in the Intracoastal Waterway. Those costs are based on 2017 dollars and are likely somewhat higher today.”

The costs are probably closer to $15 million in 2025 dollars.

While Trump is spending millions of your dollars at his own clubs golfing, he is also firing disabled veterans from their government jobs.

The Washington Post reported:

Luke Graziani, a disabled Army veteran, was five weeks from completing his probation year on Friday, when he logged into his work computer at the Bronx Veterans Affairs hospital.

Waiting on the screen was a boilerplate termination email citing performance concerns. Graziani printed out the message and took it to his boss, who was shocked — and promised to submit a request for exemption.

This is where we are. Trump has aligned America with Putin against Ukraine while he spends tens of millions of taxpayer dollars golfing, and disabled federal workers are being fired without cause.

Anyone who tries to claim that the Trump presidency is for regular Americans is lying. Trump is building an oligarchy to enrich himself and the billionaires that got him into the White House.

The pieces are not being put together by the mainstream press, so the American people will have to it themselves and stand up to Trump.

