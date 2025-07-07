PoliticusUSA is news that will never be afraid to speak out, but we need your help. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

As people were dying in Texas, this is what Donald Trump was doing:

A man who loves the attention of the media did not rush to hold a news conference. Trump didn’t come back to Washington to speak to the nation in the aftermath of the most deadly flood in the United States in more than a century.

Trump has given the usual Republican thoughts and prayers and signed a disaster declaration. In other words, he has done the bare presidential minimum and didn’t let what is likely to be hundreds of people dying, including dozens of children, interfere with his holiday weekend.