It was only yesterday that Donald Trump seemed to not know where he was and forgot the name of a fake award that the coal industry was giving him at the White House.

Trump held another event on Thursday at the White House with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin that was even more concerning for the American people.

Look at how Trump’s face drooped as he spoke:

Just as on Wednesday, the feeble president returned to attacking his biggest enemy in the entire world, windmills.

Trump claimed that windmills endanger airliners:

Between immigration and because of, you know, environmental things like the windmills which are taking over, the people hate ‘em. Uh, the energy is by far the most expensive and, uh, we’re fighting very hard to make sure that they don’t get built. I hope we don’t have one bill. During my administration, we inherited some contracts where, uh, they’ve gone down the line a little bit.

We’re trying to terminate them on for a lot of different reasons. One of the reasons, as you had mentioned, it’s endangerment for. The military, it’s also endangerment for airliners. So we’re trying to, uh, take care of those situations now. They should have never been allowed in the first place.

Trump on windmills and airliners:

It might seem like this is all standard behavior from a president who appears to be declining, but Trump outdid himself by fighting to stay awake while standing up.